Karnig Alajajian donates $250,000 to ARS of Eastern USA, establishes scholarship fund

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. is proud to announce that longtime community activist Karnig Alajajian of New York has donated $250,000 to the organization to establish the Alajajian Family Scholarship Fund.

“I know first-hand the difficulties students face while pursuing their higher education, so I wanted to establish a scholarship fund,” remarked Alajajian. “My younger sister’s Ungh. Sonia Bezdikian’s 45 years of dedication, commitment and passion for giving to the ARS, her trust and confidence in this noble organization, encouraged me to establish the Fund with the ARS of Eastern US,” he continued.

The gift in perpetuity will support students of Armenian descent from the Middle East pursuing their higher education in the United States. The merit and financial-based scholarship will begin accepting applications in 2022.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and students who will benefit from this scholarship, we thank Mr. Alajajian for his commitment, generosity and leadership,” remarked Ani Attar, chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “His vision to support students is also an investment in the future of our community and homeland,” she continued.

More information for interested applicants will be made available in the coming weeks and posted on the ARS’ social media platforms.

Karnig Alajajian is the son of Armenian Genocide survivors Vahan and Agnes Alajajian, who settled in Alexandria, Egypt in search of a peaceful new life. He has two sisters: Anahid and Sonia. In 1955, Alajajian traveled to the United States to pursue his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Farleigh Dickenson University. Upon graduation, he began to work in the electronic communications field at Bell Systems while simultaneously pursuing a master’s degree.

Alajajian eventually changed his career trajectory and switched to real estate. He worked at Century 21 for more than a decade, first as a salesman then as an associate broker. In 1980, he decided to open his own real estate brokerage and mortgage brokerage firms, Anchors Away Realty and AAR Funding. He also began LAK Construction Corp. to build houses in Queens, New York. He also served as a board member at ALMA Bank.

Alajajian is also an active member of the local Armenian community. He’s a member of the St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Douglaston, NY, where he has also represented his church as a delegate to the Prelacy Representatives Meeting. He is a 50-year member of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, where he engages in the theatre group.

In his spare time, Alajajian likes to paint portraits and landscapes. He currently resides in Port Washington, New York with his wife Alice Bezazian Alajajian of 32 years. They have a daughter named Sonya and three grandchildren: Taleen, Anita and Narine.

