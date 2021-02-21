Artsakh President attends Divine Liturgy at Amaras Monastery – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan attended a Divine Liturgy at Amaras Monsatery celebrated by His grave Archboshop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Curch.

The President stressed the key role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in public life, assuring that, in cooperation with the Artsakh Diocese, the government will provide funds every Sunday to provide transport communication from the capital to the churches in the regions of the Republic.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vitaly Balasanyan, Head of the Martuni Region Administration Edik Avanesyan, servicemen of the Defense Army, pilgrims also took part in the liturgy.

