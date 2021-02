Armenian National Committee of America calls on protecting Garo Paylan

With the #ProtectPaylan hashtag, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has posted the following on its Facebook page, calling on protecting Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan, who is under the threat of being stripped of immunity:

“Alert Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the State Department that the Turkish government is set to (once again) lift the immunity of Turkish MPs, including GaroPaylan (who is of Armenian heritage).

https://news.am/eng/news/629806.html