Semnan University becomes UNESCO member

Speaking to IRNA, Shams Al-Zoha Abolmaali said lecturers from Armenia, India and the UK attended the event.

By signing the MoU with UNESCO, Semnan University became member of UNESCO and will open office, biology laboratory for regional and international cooperation level, he added.

Abolmaali hailed the high theoretical level of articles submitted to the event.

Semnan University has over 15,000 students who study in 60 programs leading to the Bachelor’s degree (B.S.), 95 programs leading to the Master’s degree (MSc.), and 55 PhD programs. At present there are 25 faculties, 2 colleges, 2 institutes, 9 research groups, one Science and Technology Park, one Advanced Technologies Incubator Center.

It has also Technical Campus, Basic Sciences Campus, Human Sciences Campus, New Science and Technology Campus.

