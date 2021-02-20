Orchestre Classique de Montréal to present Armenian songs in fundraising concert

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Running from March 9 to 23, 2021, the Orchestre Classique de Montreal will present an online fundraising concert of Armenian music, titled “From Yerevan to Montreal,” OperaWire reports.

Led by Maestro Boris Brott, the concert will feature Armenian-Canadian soprano Aline Kutan. The program is comprised of works from Armenian composers Armen Tigranian and Kevork Andonian, as well as two works by composer and OCM founder Alexander Brott. There will be arias from Tigranian’s opera, “Anoush,” as well as the world premiere of Andonian’s composition, “Revival.”

“From Yerevan to Montreal” will be broadcast live from Salle Pierre-Mercure on March 9, and available for viewing until March 23.

Tickets are $20 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Atken Armenian Foundation in support of music programs for underprivileged children.

