Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West – TMZ –

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

The news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties.

The report suggests Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids. TMZ quotes sources with direct knowledge as saying that Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and both Kim and Kanye are committed to co-parenting together.

The couple are among the most recognizable stars in the world and are both hugely successful.

The couple were friends for years before they got together. They had their first daughter, North, in 2013 with three more children – Saint, Chicago and Psalm – following after their 2014 marriage.

