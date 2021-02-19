Over 184 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia with the support of Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Large-scale humanitarian aid has been sent to Armenia by different Diaspora communities since the very beginning of the war, through the efforts of the Diaspora and with the support of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. To date, approximately 184,345 kg (more than 184 tons) of humanitarian aid has arrived in Armenia.

The assistance received includes modern medical equipment, first aid supplies, wound treatment and skin recovery products, warm winter clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, tents, beds, food, gift packages for Artsakh schoolchildren and so on.

During the war, starting on October 10th, through the efforts of Armenians living in the Diaspora and Armenian organizations from different communities, approximately 87,941 kg of humanitarian aid had been collected in the USA and Europe and transported to Armenia with the efforts of the All Armenian Fund.

Cargo shipments were received from Los Angeles on October 10th, 15th, 16th, 19th, 22nd, 30th and 31st, with a total weight of approximately 61,549 kg, and 10,415 kg from the Netherlands on October 11th and 12th. Two planes arrived in Armenia from France and Belgium on October 23rd and October 26th, respectively, which delivered approximately 15,977 kg of humanitarian aid donated by different Armenian communities around Europe.

To ensure the swift and efficient delivery of aid to those most in need during the state of emergency, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund waived its right to these shipment during the 44 days of the war in favor of the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Health and Defense, which enabled the humanitarian aid to be directed to meet the needs of each institution immediately.

After the end of military actions, 33,389 kg of humanitarian aid arrived and was distributed directly by the Fund. Most of the aid received during this period originated from Los Angeles and France. Cargo shipments were received on November 19th, 20th, December 6th, 7th, 14th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th, 29th and January 14th, 2021.

The assistance received during this period was distributed to a number of health and community structures, including Kanaker-Zeytun Medical Center and Maternity Hospital, Institute of Hematology, Central Military Hospital, Martuni Medical Center, Kapan Medical Center, the regional administration of Tavush, Ararat and Gegharqunik, the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center, Noyemberyan Medical Center, Surb Astvacamayr Medical Center, Vardenis Hospital, Erebuni Medical Center, Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, Goris Medical Center. Significant assistance was also provided to the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Humanitarian aid continues to arrive in 2021 with approximately 63,015 kg of aid currently awaiting customs clearance, processing, and classification prior to distribution.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu