Ara Saghatelyan, Karen Bekaryan Arrested

Former head of the NA staff Ara Saghatelyan, political analyst, co-founder of Quartet Media Karen Bekaryan and citizen Mher Avagyan have been arrested.

This was reported by advocate Ruben Melikyan, Aysor reports.

Saghatelyan’s attorney Hakob Yenokyan informed him that Saghatelyan and Bekaryan are charged under three articles and Avagyan under one.

In particular, they are accused of spreading ethnic, racial or religious hostility, violating rules of spread of information during marital law.

