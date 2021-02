Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers hold talks after presidents’ phone call, says source

ANKARA, February 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held negotiations over phone Thursday, Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS.

“Our Minister talked to Russian Federation Minister Sergey Lavrov. They discussed issues, raised by Presidents of Russia and Turkey during today’s phone talks,” the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Russian-Turkish monitoring center on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Syria and Libya.

TASS