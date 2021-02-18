Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Quick Return of POWs and Captives

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the quick return of Armenian prisoners of war and other captives during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Pashinyan’s press office reported.

“The Armenian side expressed concern at the fact that Azerbaijan is not fully complying with the relevant point of the joint [November] statement,” Pashinyan’s office said.

The Kremlin also issued a statement about the conversation, saying “practical aspects of the implementation” of the November 9 agreement that ended military actions in Karabakh, as well as follow up agreements that were reached in Moscow on January 11 with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The Kremlin also said that Putin and Pashinyan discussed other issues related to Russia-Armenia cooperation, without elaborating on details.

The issue of the release of POWs will be on the agenda of talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.

The spokesperson told Armenpress on Wednesday that a delegation led by Aivazyan left for Moscow on Wednesday.

“The discussions will focus on the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements. Among other issues, the foreign ministers will also discuss the safe return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained civilians from Azerbaijan,” Naghdalyan told Armenpress, adding the issues of unblocking transport and other links in the region will also be discussed.

Meanwhile Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart, the Russian foreign ministry reported, signaling that similar topics were discussed by the two top diplomats.

On Tuesday, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs held separate video conferences with Aivazyan and Bayramov.

Asbarez