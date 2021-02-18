Mikayel Minasyan: Armenia’s absence from Athens summit shows loss of its natural allies

Former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan on Wednesday touched upon the summit of the countries of the anti-Turkey alliance, including Greece, Cyprus, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE, held in the Greek capital of Athens on February 11, highlighting that Armenia’s foreign minister did not attend it.

“Turkish expansionism and the fight against it were discussed in Athens. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the summit ‘hostile’,” Minasyan wrote on Telegram, stating that Armenia’s absence from the summit testifies to the loss of its natural allies, who “no longer consider that Yerevan either deserves to participate in the summit or is a competent partner in this matter.”

“It is not ruled out that Greece nevertheless invited Armenia [to the meeting], but Yerevan turned down the proposal not to anger Ankara,” the ex-envoy said.

According to him, as a result, Armenia has become an “object of international relations”, which is talked about and its fate is decided without involving the country in the decision-making process.

“[PM] Nikol Pashinyan is no longer capable of pursuing foreign policy. He has only one thing left to do – to sit still, not to interfere [in the processes], and, of course, lick other people’s boots, which he used to blame others for,” Minasyan added.

