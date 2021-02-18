Head of Kocharyan’s office urges teammates, supporters to join opposition rally on Feb. 20

Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the office of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, has called on his teammates, their supporters and allies to take an active part in the opposition rally against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Yerevan’s Liberty Square on Saturday, February 20.

In a post on the Telegram page of Kocharyan on Thursday, he also urged them to join all the other events to be organized by the coalition of 17 opposition parties – the Homeland Salvation Movement – in the near future.

“We believe that every citizen must join the struggle today for the future of Armenia and Artsakh. The first precondition for our national revival is the immediate removal of the traitorous authorities,” he wrote.

Panorama.AM