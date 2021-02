Ex-Armenian agriculture minister dies from coronavirus

Armenia’s former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan has died from Covid-19 complications at the age of 72, his lawyer, Karen Batikyan, confirmed to Panorama.am.

The former minister died on Thursday morning, the lawyer said.

Sergo Karapetyan was born in the town of Artashat on August 6, 1948. He served as agriculture minister from 2013-2016.

Panorama.AM