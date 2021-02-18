Boston Medical Group Presents Informational Session on COVID Vaccine

BOSTON — The Armenian American Medical Association of Boston (AAMA) will present a panel discussion program titled “What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine: An Informational Session for the Community,” on Sunday, February 28 at 4 p.m. EST.

The program will feature Doctors Armineh Mirzabegian, John Saryan, Lorky Libaridian and Anush Sahakian.

Mirzabegian practices internal medicine at Reliant Medical Group, part of Optum Care.

Saryan is an emeritus staff member specializing in allergies and immunology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Libaridian practices internal medicine and pediatrics at Cambridge Health Alliance.

Sahakian, who also holds a master’s in public health, practices internal medicine at Acton Medical Associates and Emerson Hospital.

“This session is designed to help people have a better understanding of all the issues around COVID-19 vaccines. As practicing physicians, we are constantly on top of the latest developments, and we hear all the different kinds of questions and concerns our patients have. Our panel will tackle all of these so that people can gain some confidence in making their choices,” Mirzabegian said.

All those interested have to register for the Zoom panel.

All questions need to be emailed in advance.

To find out more or to email questions, write to info@aamaboston.org.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator