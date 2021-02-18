Assembly’s Virtual Spring 2021 National Advocacy Conference Set for March 8

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) is pleased to announce that its Spring 2021 National Advocacy Conference will take place virtually during the week of March 8, 2021. Key Members of Congress, leading academics and policy analysts will be featured panelists. In addition, conference participants will have an opportunity to advocate for Armenian issues with their representatives online.

“The Assembly’s conference will address topics covering congressional priorities, human rights issues, preserving cultural heritage, with a special focus on the post-war situation in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

Congressional speakers include Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), along with House Rules Committee Chairman and Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Congressional Human Rights Caucus, Rep. James McGovern (D-MA). Additional featured panelists include Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America; Jeff King, President of International Christian Concern; David L. Phillips, Director of the Program on Peace-building and Rights, Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University; Dr. Michael Rubin, American Enterprise Institute; Dr. Rachel Goshgarian, Lafayette College; Dr. Christina Maranci, Tufts University; and Amasia Zargarian, The HALO Trust, with more to follow.

“I would like to thank our State Chairs for their important work and urge Armenian Americans from across the country to join us for this informative and timely conference,” Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan added.

Armenian Assembly of America