Armenian government allocates 470 million drams for construction of residential district in Shurnukh

The Armenian government redistributed the state budget at a meeting on Thursday to resolve the housing issue of the people who lost their homes in Shurnukh village of Syunik Province as a result of the border determination process.

Urban Development Committee Chairman Armen Ghularyan said that in January the specialists of the committee started the layout process for a new residential district in the village, adding on 29 January an extended meeting of the interdepartmental working group was held in Kapan community, where a number of urgent steps were decided to be taken.

Noting that the earthwork of the road network of the new district started in early February, Armen Ghularyan said that the installation and construction of 13 residential houses are set to start in the near future.

In parallel to construction of each house, livestock barns and fences will also be built, the official said, adding the construction of residential buildings is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Ghularyan said that the project is planned to be implemented in three stages within 3 years; in the first stage 13 houses and a road without asphalting are to be built, in the second stage in 2022 all the infrastructures will be built, while in the third stage construction of some manufacturing facilities may be needed.

“The expenses in the first two stages total to nearly 700 million drams,” Ghularyan said, adding that a government decision to be adopted at the meeting envisages allocation of 470 million drams from the reserve fund to the Urban Development Committee to build the residential district in Shurnukh.

