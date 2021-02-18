3,577 bodies passed forensic examination, DNA analysis of other 428 in process

3,577 bodies of killed servicemen passed forensic examination since September 27, 2020 to February 13, 2021 inclusive, Aysor.am news portal reports, citing the date of Armenia’s Ministry of Health. According to the source, as of February 13, DNA analysis of other 428 bodies are in the process.

It is noted that the number of killed servicemen announced by Artsakh Defense Army is 2,364 as of February 16, while as of February 17, Artsakh rescuers found bodies of 1,485 killed servicemen and civilians.

Panorama.AM