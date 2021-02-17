President Sarkissian to convene special sitting of Hayastan Fund Board of Trustees – Public Radio of Armenia

President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting with the Executive Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan.

The fund’s upcoming programs, including humanitarian aid projects in Artsakh, were discussed at the meeting.

President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of the effective, responsible, targeted spending of funds donated to Armenians across the world, strict adherence to project implementation procedures, transparency and accountability of the fund and trust in the organization.

President Sarkissian noted that he plans to convene a special meeting of the Board of Trustees in the near future to find solutions to the Fund’s management and discuss issues related to its activities.

