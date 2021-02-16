UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas to open new British Embassy in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

UK FCDO Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton will make her first visit to Armenia on Tuesday 16 February, visiting the historic capital city of Yerevan and regional centre of Vanadzor.

During this two day visit, the Minister will officially open the new British Embassy office in Yerevan with Deputy Foreign Minister Adonts, as a symbol of the strengthening links between the people of the UK and Armenia.

The Minister will also welcome a new partnership between the UK, UNICEF and the UN Development Programme, which will support the economic and social resilience of communities in Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces who have been particularly affected by COVID-19 and the recent conflict. The UK hopes to develop this partnership to identify how to enhance stability in these remote regions over the longer term.

Ahead of the visit, UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Minister Wendy Morton said:

“The UK is committed to our enduring friendship with Armenia. I look forward to meeting Foreign Minister Ayvazyan and President Sarkissian to discuss the many opportunities for our countries to work together to tackle global challenges such as climate change and Covid-19.

“The UK stands ready to help Armenia build back greener following the conflict and the effects of Covid-19. We welcome Armenia’s ambitious commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and look forward to helping Armenia realise its leadership potential in tackling climate change ahead of COP26.”

The UK has been pleased to support Armenia’s impressive progress in democratic and economic reforms and combatting corruption in recent years. Minister Morton will highlight how our countries can work together to drive further progress, including through measures to help small businesses grow and supporting Armenia’s National Assembly as it becomes a more modern and transparent institution.

Minister Morton will meet Foreign Minister Ayvazyan and will reiterate the UK’s support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs towards a real and lasting peace settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia has the opportunity to build a strong and long-lasting peace in the wider Caucasus region, including through increasing the involvement of women in peace-building initiatives.

Strengthening women’s participation in politics and the business world is vital for Armenia’s development and prosperity. The Minister will visit Vanadzor Technology Centre to meet female entrepreneurs and women involved in business and innovation in Armenia, who the UK has supported and empowered through its Good Governance Fund.

