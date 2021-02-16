Timber frame homes being built in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Houses with timber frame are being built under Artsakh Government’s pilot program, the Ministry of Urban Development informs.

“One will soon get a final look, the interior decoration has been completed. The contractor “Shen Artsakh” company was chosen because it has experience in designing and building such houses,” the Ministry said in a Facebook post.

According to the company’s deputy director Mher Derdzyan, a specialized group of five people can build a three-room house in one month and put it into operation. Depending on the volume of orders, the price will range between $200-300 per square meter.

With a 70-year warranty, the houses have two entrances, one of which is the main one, and the other is the exit to the land plot.

The walls of the houses are soundproof and have a surface made of heat-retaining materials.

Wooden parts are not visible inside or outside the house.

It is also planned to have an area of ​​1000 square meters of land next to the house.

The government is carrying out the large-scale project with support from the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

