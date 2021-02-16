Ombudsman’s Office sends report on delay of prisoner swap to UN Human Rights Council

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office has sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council stating that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of prisoners, grossly violating international requirements, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says.

The report was sent to the UN Human Rights Council in a separate procedure. Only the national human rights institutions with international A status provide such an opportunity, Tatoyan says.

The report mentions that the Azerbaijani authorities are abusing legal procedures and politicizing the issue of the return of prisoners.

“They thus cause mental suffering to our society and, first of all, to the families of the captives, play with emotions and cause tension,” the Human Rights Defender says.

The report has been submitted now, taking into account the dates of the board session.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu