ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Representatives of the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian servicemen and civilians held in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for ICRC Armenia Zara Amatuni told Public TV.

She said ICRC representatives visited four Armenian captives – both servicemen and civilians – on February 1 and 2.

Zara Amatuni said the international organization does not publish the list of captives, but assures that they regularly visit those whose captivity has been confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“The so-called list is the data that we have, we record, which we regularly go through to understand whether there is progress in our work in each case,” Amatuni noted.

“However, the so-called list or any data we collect is also a confidential process between us and the relevant authorities, which we do not disclose to the public,” she said.

