Entry to Artsakh is Free for Citizens of Armenia. The Changes Concern Foreigners

YEREVAN — The news spread in recent days on social networks that visiting Artsakh is unsafe does not correspond to reality. Some changes have been made to the entry procedure to ensure the safety of citizens.

“I want to note once again that this is false information. Please follow the official information only.”, – said Head of the consular department of the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia Lusine Stepanyan.

Entry procedures have not changed significantly. The changes concern citizens of foreign countries and Diaspora Armenians who are not citizens of Armenia. To visit Artsakh, they must first apply to the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an entry permit.

“Permission, unambiguously, both before and now is given by the Artsakh Ministry of foreign Affairs, visas are issued by us – the representative office in Yerevan. The Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairssimply informs the Russian peacekeepers about the citizens who want to visit Artsakh.”, – said Lusine Stepanyan.

The visa regime is valid for citizens of foreign countries and Diaspora Armenians who are not citizens of Armenia. Visas will be issued in 3-4 days. There is no visa regime for Russian citizens, they are provided with a registration form to visit Artsakh. Entry is free for citizens of Armenia.

Massis Post