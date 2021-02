Artsakh Defense Army publishes names of soldiers killed in action

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 132 servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression in fall 2020.

Sargsyan Yuri Surik, born in 2000

Arakelyan Gegham Janik, born in 1994

Hakobyan Artsrun Atom, born in 2001

Poghosyan Ara Marseli, born in 1984

Reserve Grigoryan Vahan Sargis, born in 1999

Mkhchyan Rafael Albert, born in 1993

Hovhannisyan Garik Garnik, born in 2001

Samsonyan Shavo Yerjanik, born in 2000

Varzhapetyan Narek Vahan, born in 2000

Poghosyan Ishkhan Karen, born in 1995

Reserve Kirakosyan Azhdahak Zaven, born in 1997

Volunteer Mkrtchyan Aramayis Artavazd, born in 1970

Kotoyan Temur Arthur, born in 2002

Zazyan Mher Davit, born in 2000

Mkrtchyan Narek Mkhitar, born in 2000

Nikolyan Garegin Hazarapet, born in 2000

Aloryan Yuri Mher, born in 2001

Mesropyan Robert Arkady, born 2001

Arakelyan Artak Seyran, born in 2000

Atoyan Mikael Sargis, born in 1984

Alexanyan Manvel Alexan, born in 1987

Aslanyan Seryozha Aghvan, born in 2001

Ghambaryan Kamo Karen, born in 2001

Vardanyan Artur Avetik, born in 1985

Martirosyan Anushavan Levon, born in 1983

Stepanyan Narek Surach, born in 2001

Reserve Hakobyan Stepan Artak, born in 1997

Reserve Gyulumyan Voskan Hrant, born in 1956

Reserve Galstyan Vardges Tigran, born in 1995

Gevorgyan Varuzhan Sergey, bornin 2000

Avetisyan Khachik Gnel, born in 2000

Hunoyan Gevorg Mnatsakan, born in 2001

Davtyan Manvel Ashot, born in 2000

Mashuryan Arman Armen, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Hakob Jonik, born in 1998

Melkumyan Samvel Artak, born in 1997

Adamyan Narek Aramayis, born in 2000

Badalyan Robert Arkady, born in 2001

Reserve Isoyan Serob Hovhannes, born in 1992

Nikoghosyan Kolya Paruyr, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Harutyun Hayk, born in 2000

Javrushyan Tatul Hovsep, born in 2002

Khachatryan Aram Arayik, born in 2001

Ohanyan Hayk Nver, born in 1999

Hovhannisyan Alexey Aramayis, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Shota Armenak, born in 2001

Ohanyan Derenik Armen, born in 1998

Antonyan Garnik Armen, born in 2000

Aljikyan Arsen Levon, born in 2001

Asatryan Artak Sahak, born in 1983

Artushyan Narek Arsen, born in 2001

Reserve Karapetyan Vahram Gevorg, born in 1975

Mardoyan Andranik Ashot, born in 1988

Amoyan Samvel Saribek, born in 1977

Gasparyan Gevorg Karapet, born in 1985

Demurchyan Andriaz Meruzhan, born in 1971

Novikov Dmitry Alexey, born in 2000

Zakaryan Mkhitar Vardan, born in 1987

Hovakimyan Armen Zhirayr, born in 1991

Gasparyan Garnik Artak, born in 2001

Bogharyan Hakob Gagik, born in 2001

Petrosyan Tiran Andranik, born in 2000

Reserve Avanesyan Vahik Seryozha, born in 1992

Grigoryan Ara Tarseich, born in 1984

Tonakanyan Edgar Gor, born in 2001

Hayrapetyan Ashot Artur, born in 1998

Ghazaryan Arshak Karen, born in 2001

Karapetyan Aram Derenik, born in 2002

Reserve Tovmasyan Daniel Hakob, born in 1963

Abrahamyan Artak Levon, born in 1975

Miskaryan Arkady Gurgen, born in 1975

Hambaryan Haykaz Anatoli, born in 1973

Beglaryan Makar Janik, born in 1980

Hovhannisyan Abraham Norhayr, born in 1993

Frangulyan Rafael Varazdat, born in 1998

Asatryan Seryozha Mkrtch, born in 1974

Yeritsyan Artur Avetis, born in 1976

Reserve Arakelyan Garnik Ashot, born in 1989

Galoyan Seryozha Sevak, born in 1995

Grigoryan Jivan Samvel, born in 1991

Varosyan Seryozha Hamlet, born in 1991

Harutyunyan Sevak Harutyun, born in 1995

Mkhoyan Andranik Mher, born in 1990

Karapetyan Artur Karapet, born in 1990

Mkrtchyan Samvel Serob, born in 1985

Martirosyan Martin Mayis, born in 1994

Petrosyan Karapet Albert, born in 1970

Hovsepyan Firdus Masis, born in 1994

Mkhitaryan Volodya Albert, born in 1990

Zhamakochyan Artak Samvel, born in 1990

Khachatryan Gor Sedrak, born in 1997

Grigoryan Arkadik Sargis, born in 1986

Martirosyan Tigran Sargsyan, born in 1995

Zakaryan Gevorg Samvel, born in 1997

Balayan Karo Kima, born in 1996

Taziyan Ashot Hovhannes, born in 1991

Asryan Artur Ernest, born in 1998

Mesropyan Arman Gegham, born in 1992

Asatryan Aharon Norayr, born in 1996

Mkhitaryan Karapet Hamlet, born in 1991

Varosyan Armen Samvel, born in 1988

Grigoryan Ludwig Nerses, born in 1993

Sayadyan Eric Gabriel, born in 1994

Hakobyan Hakob Edward, born in 1979

Aghayan Mkrtich Karapet, born in 1990

Sarikyan Koryun Radik, born in 1990

Vardanyan Sergey Khosrov, born in 1993

Tonoyan Martun Aghasi, born in 1990

Manasaryan Samvel Harutyun, born in 1996

Khachatryan Haykaz Zaven, born in 1986

Miskaryan Mesrop Karen, born in 1989

Tumasyan Grigory Ignat, born in 1988

Reserve Korkotyan Hovhannes Alexander, born in 1985

Gaboyan Vaspurakan Garnik, born in 2000

Muradyan Aramayis Gurgen, born in 1997

Konjoryan Vardan Albert, born in 2001

Simonyan Arman Ashot, born in 2000

Badalyan Armen Arsen, born in 1998

Saghatelyan Gevorg Ashot, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Mesrop Vardan, born in 2002

Brutyan Armen Levon, born in 2002

Galstyan Manvel Sargis, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Leon Artyom, born in 2001

Tadevosyan Karen Vahagn, born in 2001

Volunteer Saghatelyan Ashot Melsik, born in 1966

Avetisyan Ashot Lyova, born ին 2001

Matevosyan Arman Artak, born in 2001

Babayan Artyom Hovik, born in 2001

Hambardzumyan Tigran Arsen, born in 2001

Reserve Nersisyan Poghos Pargev, born in 1969

Reserve Sargsyan Edgar Davit, born in 1979

Mesropyan Gegham Eduard, born in 1991

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu