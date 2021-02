Areg Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan

Areg Hovhannisyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan. A relevant decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

According to another presidential decree, Hrant Poghosyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu