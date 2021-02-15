Economist: At least 12 Armenian universities among country’s top taxpayers

Economist Ara Galoyan took to Facebook on Sunday to denounce the state policies towards universities, highlighting the fact that they are among the 1,000 biggest taxpayers of the country.

“This has to stop at the state level. For instance, there are at least 12 universities on the list of top 1,000 taxpayers. We cannot leave it to a random person to manage such important “financial” institutions,” he said.

“The taxes paid by universities of our country are as follows:

The 70th largest taxpayer is the Yerevan State Medical University, which paid 2 billion 447 million Armenian drams in taxes; The 79th largest taxpayer is the Yerevan State University, which paid 2 billion 262 million drams in taxes; The 15th largest taxpayer is the American University of Armenia, which paid 1 billion 89 million drams in taxes; The 209th largest taxpayer is the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, which paid 837 million drams in taxes; The 267th largest taxpayer is the National Agrarian University of Armenia, which paid 665 million drams in taxes; The 273rd large taxpayer is the Armenian State Pedagogical University, which paid 653 million drams in taxes; The 566th large taxpayer is the Brusov State University, which paid 260 million drams in taxes; The 739th largest taxpayer is the Yerevan Haybusak University, which paid 220 million drams in taxes; The 744th major taxpayer the Shirak State University, which paid 219 million drams in taxes; The 857th largest taxpayer is the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport, which paid 189 million drams in taxes; The 865th largest taxpayer is the French University of Armenia, which paid 185 million drams in taxes; The 970th largest taxpayer is the Vanadzor State University named after Hovhannes Tumanyan, which paid 161 million drams in taxes,” the economist wrote.

