Azerbaijani troops firing from large caliber weapons in the vicinity of Armenian villages (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has shared footage depicting the firing by Azerbaijani armed forces of both small and large caliber weapons in the immediate vicinity of villages in Armenia’s Syunik province.

The video was recorded two days ago, at different times of the day, in the middle of Agarak and Yeghvard villages of Kapan community; the footage was captured by the border guards at the line of contact.

The distance from the place of these shootings to Agarak village is only one kilometer.

The Armenian Human Rights Ombudsman periodically receives alerts from residents of Kapan villages on shooting by the Azerbaijani military.

“All of these once again confirm that in the immediate vicinity of Syunik communities, and on the roads connecting those communities, there should not be any Azerbaijani military forces. The presence of these forces seriously endangers the rights of Armenian civilians, disturbs their peace and peaceful life,” the Ombudsman says.

