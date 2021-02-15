1,378 bodies recovered from combat zones after ceasefire, Artsakh authorities say

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue teams continue their operations in the Azerbaijani-held territories to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action.

Three teams will conduct search operations in the Hadrut region on Monday, the State Service of Emergency Situations at Artsakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

After the start of ceasefire, a total of 1,378 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones. According to preliminary data, 15 of the victims were civilians, the authorities said.

Panorama.AM