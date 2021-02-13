Tsarukyan says his party will go it alone in snap elections

The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party will join fresh parliamentary elections alone if they are conducted, its leader Gagik Tsarukyan told Hraparak Daily in an interview on Friday.

“If snap elections are held, let everyone know that the Prosperous Armenia Party will go it alone, without allying itself with any other political force,” the opposition leader said.

Asked whether he thinks the elections will be eventually organized by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he said: “Let’s not run ahead of time. I believe that everything is going to be fine.”

Separately, speaking about the recent 44-day war in Artsakh, Tsarukyan said the war could have been averted, adding he warned about the danger of losing Artsakh back in July. Armenia’s defeat in the war was due to omissions and poorly organized work, he added.

Panorama.AM