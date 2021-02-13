New settlement being established in Artsakh’s Askeran region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the administrative territory of Astghashen community of Askeran region, where a new settlement is being established.

About 200 new houses to be built on government funds are intended for homeless families in the region.

Accompanied by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, the Ministers of Urban Development, Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, members of the National Assembly, the President got acquainted with the conditions of the future settlement.

He emphasized that in addition to housing, the families will be provided with necessary conditions for economic activity in rural communities.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu