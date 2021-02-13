Mother See denies reports of car crash involving Catholicos Karekin II

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin refutes media reports about an alleged road traffic accident involving His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

“The news spread by some media late on Friday that the Catholicos of All Armenians, along with two other senior priests, was involved in a car crash on Yerevan- Etchmiadzin highway and was taken to the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, is fake and does not correspond to reality,” the church press service said in a statement on Saturday.

Panorama.AM