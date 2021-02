Armenia’s carpet production drops sharply in 2020

Armenia saw a sharp decline of 76.5% in production of carpets and rugs in 2020, the latest official statistics show.

The country manufactured a total of 7.4 tons of carpets and rugs from January to December last year against the 31.5 tons produced in 2019, the Statistical Committee said.

Incidentally, 26.3 tons of carpets and rugs were manufactured in Armenia in 2018, an increase of 32.8% from the previous year.

Panorama.AM