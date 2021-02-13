Armenian Ambassador, Rep. Valadao discuss return of POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On February 12th Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US, held a virtual meeting with Congressman David Valadao (R – California).

The Ambassador congratulated Congressman Valadao on resuming his mission as Member of the House Representative, as well as being elected as Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

The Ambassador briefed in detail about the Turkish-Azerbaijani recent aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and described the challenges and humanitarian crises following the war.

In this regard Amb. Nersesyan stressed the importance of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

The interlocutors emphasized the need to address the core issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

