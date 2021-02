4.7 magnitude quake rattles Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

A 4.7 magnitude quake rattled Armenia at 15:29 Yerevan time, the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection reports.

The quake hit 8 km southeast of capital Yerevan.

The earthquake measure 6-7 on Richter scale at the epicenter. It was felt in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor provinces.

