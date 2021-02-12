Turkish State Channel Showed a Map of Expanding Influence on Armenia, Georgia and a Number of Territories of Russia

Turkish state TV channel TRT1 showed on the air a map with a forecast of the expansion of the sphere of influence of Ankara, prepared earlier by Stratfor, RIA Novosti reports.

The company predicts that by 2050 Turkey will expand its sphere of influence to the Balkans, North Africa, the Middle East, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, and part of Russia. So, on the map in the zone of interests of Ankara were the republics of the North Caucasus, Crimea, Krasnodar and Stavropol, Rostov and Astrakhan Regions, Kalmykia and parts of other regions in the south of the European territory of the country.

Also, according to the forecast, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and parts of the Asian republics of the former USSR should get into the Turkish zone of influence.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency