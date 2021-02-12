Public Council of Cultural Heritage set up in Artsakh

As a result of the 44-day war in Artsakh in 2020, numerous churches, natural and historical monuments, museums in Artsakh fell under the control of Azerbaijan. Its devastating consequences can be seen in the footage filmed and spread on social media by the Azerbaijanis.

The Artsakh Public TV reports that in order to support the mission of preserving, regaining and monitoring cultural property, the Public Council of Cultural Heritage has been established in Artsakh recently. The council gave assurances in a statement that they will do everything possible to achieve tangible results.

Panorama.AM