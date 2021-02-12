Foreigners Now Need Advance Permission to Enter Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) has announced that foreign nationals must now apply for an entry permit before traveling to the region. The ministry says the new procedures are due to post-war security issues.

Prior to this change, non-Armenians could get an entry permit at any of the crossing points between Armenia and Karabakh. Now, foreign nationals visiting Artsakh will need to wait up to four days or longer for a travel “certificate”. A request for permission would need to be filed with the Artsakh representation in Yerevan.

“Information about the requests [to visit] will also be shared with the Russian peacekeeping forces,” the ministry said, suggesting that final approval on foreigner visits will now rest with the Russian military, which protects the Lachin corridor between Goris and Stepanakert, and the new line of contact around Karabakh.

In addition, the Armenian National Security Service said in a statement that Armenian media working in border areas, such as the southern province of Syunik, will now need its advance permission before visiting.

CIVILNET