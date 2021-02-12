Families of Armenian POWs Demand Urgent Action from Government

The parents of missing Armenian servicemen and prisoners of war held yet another protest in front of the government building on February 11. They say that the government is not doing enough and is not taking urgent action to bring back the prisoners from Azerbaijan.

Siranush Sahakyan, the lawyer working on behalf of the prisoners’ families, says Azerbaijan may be holding as many as 223 other Armenian military prisoners and civilian hostages, including women.

However, it remains unclear how many of these 223 individuals taken prisoner remain alive as there have also been reports of widespread torture and execution of Armenian prisoners, both during and after the war. Azerbaijani officials acknowledged holding about 60 Armenian prisoners, not counting the ten released in the last two weeks.

