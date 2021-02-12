Artsakh’s President discusses issues of POWs and missing with Azerbaijan’s official representative

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Director of Armenia’s National Security Service, Colonel Armen Abazyan and Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in ARtsakh, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s official representative on the territory under the control of the Russian troops, President’s Spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan told Artsakhpress.

“Issues related to the return of prisoners, the search for the missing and other humanitarian issues were discussed, Avanesyan said.

She added that issues related to the fate of the persons missing since the war in the 1990s were also touched upon.

