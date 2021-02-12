Armenian, French FMs hold phone call

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Thursday held a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In continuation of their previous contacts, the top officials held a comprehensive discussion on issues of regional stability and security and referred to the steps taken to address the humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the challenges facing the Armenians of Artsakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

In the context of urgent humanitarian issues, the Armenian minister highlighted the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and hostages, stating Azerbaijan’s efforts to create obstacles in the process are “unacceptable”.

In this regard, Aivazian thanked Le Drian for always keeping the issue high on the agenda.

The foreign ministers of the two countries stressed the need to address the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and exchanged views on the upcoming schedule of the co-chairs’ activities.

Panorama.AM