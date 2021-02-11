Presence of Azerbaijani troops on roads in Armenia’s Syunik illegal – Ombudsman

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The presence of Azerbaijani armed forces (flags and signs) in the communities of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia, or on the roads connecting the communities, and especially any movement on those roads by these elements should be ruled out, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says.

“They have deployed troops there as a result of gross violation of the rights of the civilian population of Armenia and Artsakh, by military and ethnic cleansing, mass destruction of peaceful communities, continuous institutional hatred towards Armenians, torture, inhumane treatment, threats of a new war, and gross violations of international rules in the process of border determination through mechanical approaches,” the Ombudsman said.

According to him, the mere presence of the Azerbaijani military continues to grossly violate the rights of the border residents of Armenia, or seriously endanger their peaceful life.

Therefore, he added, irrespective of circumstances, their presence or any movement is devoid of any legal basis, and contradicts the foundations of human rights under international law.

“The activities and operations of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia at all platforms are carried out according to these fundamental concepts,” Tatoyan concluded.

