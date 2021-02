“Our Useless Diaspora, Our Future Armenia”: Moving Forward After the Karabakh War

Apo Sahagian is an Armenian musician and writer from Jerusalem. He volunteered in Artsakh during the recent war, after which he published an article entitled “Our Useless Diaspora, Our Future Armenia.” In it, Apo writes that although the diaspora was unable to be impactful in the war, there is a second chance for Armenians worldwide to participate in developing the country. For this, he believes they should consider moving to Armenia.

