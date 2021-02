Digitown։ New technology center in Yerevan to employ 5,000 people

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenia Wine Company will establish an international center for innovative IT technologies in Yerevan.

The company will invest $ 40 mln to create the high-rise Digitown center that will employ 5,000 people.

The government today decided to provide an area of 9,053 on the territory of the special music school #13 to Armenia Wine for realization of the project.

The firm will make an initial payment of 1 bln AMD.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu