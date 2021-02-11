Armenia Fund Names Azatui Karaoglanyan Executive Director

LOS ANGELES—After a unanimous vote by its board of directors, Armenia Fund named Azatui “Azi” Karaoglanyan as executive director.

Karaoglanyan is the first woman set to lead the day to day operations of the Armenia Fund USA in its 25 year history. A role model for aspiring leaders, Karaoglanyan has a long history with the Armenia Fund. She started as a volunteer, phone banking during annual Telethons since she was just 13 years old. This past fall was her 18th year supporting the Telethon and Karaoglanyan’s entire family has also actively contributed to the organization for nearly 20 years.

From the beginning, Karaoglanyan increasingly assumed larger roles with Armenia Fund, climbing from part-time worker and database administrator to supervisor. Over the last several months and amidst the devastation which rocked Armenia and Artsakh, she took on new organizational responsibilities which undoubtedly positioned her for her new role as executive director. Karaoglanyan graduated from the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Los Angeles and California State University, Northridge, where she majored in business management.

“When I speak to our donors, I consider them members of my own family,” Karaoglanyan said. “It is my deepest honor to represent them and it is my duty to ensure that every one of their dollars reaches those in need. You can count on me to get this done.”

“All of us at Armenia Fund USA are proud to elevate Azi to this important role,” said Maria Mehranian, Chairwoman of Armenia Fund USA. “I look forward to working with her to continue to grow Armenia Fund in the years to come.

Asbarez