ANCA-WR Board of Directors Meets with State Sen. Scott Wilk

The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region Board of Directors, Staff, as well as local ANCA chapter leaders held a productive meeting this week with California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-21) to discuss ongoing issues related to the Armenian Cause and the further strengthening of relations between the State and Armenia and Artsakh.

Earlier in January, the ANCA-WR Board had addressed a congratulatory letter to Sen. Wilk on being unanimously voted in as the new Minority Leader of the California State Senate Republican Caucus.

“Staying true to our mission, the ANCA Western Region continues its regular and robust bipartisan outreach to federal, state, and local officials,” remarked organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We appreciate Senator Wilk’s leadership in the CA state legislature on matters of critical importance to our community and look forward to building on this strong foundation moving into a new legislative session.”

Endorsed by the ANCA-WR for the 2020 and prior elections, Senator Wilk traveled to Armenia and Artsakh as part of the ANCA-WR’s delegation in 2013. He is also a member of the bipartisan State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange chaired by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), as well as being a founding member of the California Legislative Caucus on Armenian Issues.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

Asbarez