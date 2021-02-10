Yerevan expects Ankara to open border with Armenia, top diplomat says

YEREVAN, February 10. /TASS/. Yerevan believes that given the changes in the Nagorno-Karabakh status quo, Ankara has no more reasons to keep its border with Armenia closed, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said in an address to the country’s parliament on Wednesday.

“Turkey should gradually resume normal processes under the international community’s pressure. I mean that there are no more reasons to keep its border with Armenia closed. As you know, the border closure stemmed from the status quo in Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic – TASS], which was changed by force. Turkey has no more reasons to keep the border with Armenia closed,” Ayvazyan pointed out.

According to the Armenian top diplomat, “no processes are underway in this regard.” Although Armenia and Turkey share a common border, they don’t have diplomatic relations. In 2009, the two countries’ foreign ministers signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and the principles of bilateral relations but the documents weren’t ratified. On March 1, 2018, Armenia declared the protocols null and void.

