In Memory of Aram A. Jeknavorian

Aram Abraham Jeknavorian—beloved father, grandfather, brother, Armenian activist and pillar of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, Chelmsford—passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center after a brief illness. The son of the late Abraham and the late Flora (Keukjian) Jeknavorian, he was born on April 10, 1939 in Lowell and was raised in the Highlands section of the city. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Lowell High School. He then attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Plastics Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute. Aram served with the United States Army in the 4th Armored Division 1962 until his Honorable Discharge in 1964.

Aram was a longtime dedicated member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church. He served on the Parish Council for many years as chairman and secretary and chaired both the annual bazaar and picnic on multiple occasions. Aram was a distinguished member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian National Committee where he was awarded the Vahan Cardashian Award for his longtime activism and dedication to the Armenian cause. Aram also actively participated in the Armenian Monument Committee and Merrimack Valley Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee. He was also a member of the Armenian American Veterans of Lowell and Pelham Post #100, American Legion serving as Commander of both organizations. His Armenian heritage was a great source of pride to him, second only to his family, especially his grandchildren, taking them to church every Sunday meant the world to him.

Aram also led a flourishing career in the chemical industry co-founding Coating Systems, pioneering many innovative technologies and co-authoring several publications.

His survivors include his son Aram G. Jeknavorian and his wife Kerri of Pelham, NH; his beloved grandchildren Madison, Emily and William-Henry (Pelham, NH); his sister Armig Ferris of Nashua, NH; his brothers Armen Jeknavorian and his wife Sossy of Chelmsford and Dr. Ara Jeknavorian and his wife Milka of Chelmsford. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was very important to Aram; he will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his former wife Helene (Pelletier) Jeknavorian and his sister Rose Zartarian and her husband Garbis Zartarian.

Funeral services for Aram were held privately at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church with the participation of Very Rev. Father Simeon Odabashian, Vicar of the Eastern Diocese and Rev. Father Stepan Baljian, pastor of St. Gregory Armenian Church, North Andover. A touching message from Father Khachatur was read at the service. When COVID restrictions are lifted, a celebration of his life will be arranged in Aram’s honor. Donations can be made in Aram’s memory to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824.

Armenian Weekly