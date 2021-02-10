Designer Regina Oswald and COAF Partner to Launch Exclusive Bracelet

Ready-To-Wear Designer Regina Oswald is Set to Launch A One-Of-A-Kind Bracelet with 100% Net Proceeds to Benefit COAF

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.—Designer Regina Oswald has partnered with the Children of Armenia Fund to launch an exclusive bracelet with proceeds donated to the beloved charity.

Triggered by recent events, the new designer looked to create a piece of jewelry to symbolize the longevity of Armenia and serve as a reminder of the region’s rich history. The timeless bracelet, made of garnet, carries a replica of one of the most historic symbols in history, an authentic ancient Armenian coin of the Byzantine Empire. The coin originated between 814-820 A.D. and was purchased by the designer years ago from an antique dealer. Regina held onto the coin, with the intention to one day make a piece of jewelry that would celebrate her heritage and realized now was the perfect time!

The timeless bracelet made from 6MM round garnet beads is set with a sterling silver charm molded from an authentic ancient Armenian coin and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

“It has always been my hope to design something beautiful with this rare coin and I am honored to partner with COAF to launch this bracelet to remember our ancestors while helping future generations succeed,” said Oswald.

“We at COAF greatly appreciate this partnership which will help improve the lives of children across villages in Armenia during these difficult times. The unique bracelet’s ancient Armenian coin design is a testament to Armenia’s rich history and the Diaspora’s strong links to its past and present,” remarked COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian.

For company founder Regina Oswald, the launch of her signature clothing line represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and the culmination of a journey back to herself. She is of Armenian descent and while growing up in Uzbekistan, Regina discovered her talent for design at a young age. With the help of her seamstress grandmother, she made clothes for her dolls, and later, for herself—inspired by the styles she saw in Western magazines. At the age of 22, she emigrated to the United States, where she obtained her second bachelor’s degree and found success in pharmaceutical sales in New York, but it wasn’t until the age of 40 that she was able to reconnect with her true passion: fashion.

The “Children of Armenia” Charitable Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 64 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries. Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing a new vision – SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. COAF SMART will become an exemplary model of development and will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.

Asbarez