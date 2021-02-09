Songs by Konstantin Petrossian Presented in Virtual Concert

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The “Armenian Cultural Hour” is held every Friday by the Cultural Committee of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church over the past eight months, and several thousand people have tuned in to watch the programs.

Every Friday, cultural and educational programs are presented, including concerts by famous Armenian performers from around the world, documentaries about Armenia, as well as monthly on-line meetings with Armenian doctors who deliver lectures and answer questions to an online audience.

This time, upon the numerous requests of the viewers of “Armenian Cultural Hour,” a concert dedicated to the songs of composer Konstantin Petrossian will be presented.

Petrossian is a renowned Armenian composer of symphonic, choral, chamber, instrumental and vocal music, sound tracks and theatrical music. His works have been performed and recorded and have been published worldwide.

He serves as the Cultural and Music Director of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, and has also been the artistic director and conductor of the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island. Petrossian has given numerous performances in many countries. He has been the music director and conductor of the Erevan Choral Society.

The concert dedicated to his songs was organized by the State Television of Armenia and took place in the TV studio of the popular “Yerg Yergots” program, in Yerevan. The songs written by the composer throughout the years were performed by popular Armenian singers. Anna Mailyan, Arthur Ispiryan, Masha Mnjoyan, Arsen Grigoryan, Lilit Yan, Sona Rubinyan, Anna Khachatryan, Setrak Papyan, David Khachatryan, the well-known “Arevik” youth ensemble, and the “Yerg Yergots ” instrumental ensemble led by Arthur Hakobyan, all performed.

Viewers can watch this concert on Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m. through the Facebook page of the “Armenian Cultural Hour” of the Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church. Those who will not be able to watch on this day, can then watch this concert on any other day and hour on the same website.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator