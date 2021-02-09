In Memory of Helen Haig Sevagian

Helen Haig Sevagian of Milton, Massachusetts passed away suddenly on February 5, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of the late Haig and Surpoohy (Tarbassian) Sevagian and the sister of the late Aram Sevagian. Helen is survived by her cousins Vartkess (Elizabeth) Tarbassian, Armen Tarbassian and Anahid (Philip) Terrence, along with many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew.

Helen was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She continued her education at Boston University where she received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Library Science. She worked as a librarian for over 40 years at the Boston Public Library. She was an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and the Armenian Relief Society (ARS). Helen loved to travel and often visited Europe. She also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, usually with her lifelong friend Rosemary Khachadoorian. She loved her dogs, books and family. She was a proud daughter of Genocide survivors. She loved to meet people and engage in serious discussions about life and its pleasures and problems, always ending with her lovely smile and laugh. She will be missed; we already feel her absence.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown. Private burial services will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Helen’s name to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, the AYF or the ARS.

Armenian Weekly